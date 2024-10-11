Xbox own-library cloud streaming to begin in November?

Microsoft is working really hard to liberate you from your Xbox console. First came the announcement it will sell games from the Xbox Android app, now reports suggest users will soon be able to stream their own games library over the cloud.

Microsoft confirmed this feature was planned back in June, but today, The Verge reports, the gaming giant is preparing to roll out support for the long requested feature as early as next month.

Gamers can already stream titles from the Xbox Game Pass library via their mobile and desktop devices, but not those they’ve purchased and added to their personal library.

The report brings word from “sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans” and says tests will soon get underway to maked owned games available in the cloud. Microsoft has been busy in the background preparing to make “thousands of games” available, with Xbox Insider beta testers getting first dibs, the report says.

It’s not clear whether Microsoft will be able to add streaming access for all games in the library or whether the company will have to come to agreements with publishing houses for permission. The Verge said it has been told “some publishers will hold certain games back” and we can probably envision which publishers mightn’t be keen on this.

It also appears, once the feature rolls out, it’ll simply be a case of logging into your Xbox account on another device and selecting from your library in order to play.

That would completely negate the need to actually own an Xbox in order to play Xbox games. You could buy from the digital store to add the game to your library and then just use a compatible device to stream that game from the cloud.

A court ruling against Google in the US this week, forcing it to open up the Play Store to third-party payment methods and stores, seems to have eased the path to this eventuality. Xbox has already said it’ll launch a store within its Xbox app where games can buy games from the library.

Xbox’s Sarah Bond said on Thursday: “The court’s ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility. Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android.”