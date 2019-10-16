Want an Xbox Elite 2 controller before it goes on sale? Bring your appetite to Taco Bell

How far will gamers go to be the first to get their hands on the new Xbox Elite 2 controller before it goes on sale? We’re about to find out.

Microsoft has teamed up with US fast food chain Taco Bell to offer a chance to winning an Xbox One X Eclipse Limited Edition bundle, with an exclusive new gradient design. That bundle will include the brand new premium peripheral announced at E3 earlier this year.

All you need to do to be in with a shout is eat Taco Bell’s Double Chalupa Box, which offers a double chalupa*, a crunchy taco, cinnamon twists and a medium fountain drink for $5. The box itself will feature a code, which you can text in to see if you’re a lucky winner.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox 2

If at first you don’t succeed? Eat, eat and eat again. Buy another Double Chalupa Box and consume another 1210 calories (Ok, it’s only 930 cals if you have a diet soda) and you’ll have another shot at the big prize. It might not be something you want to do every day, but the promotion only runs from October 17th to November 23rd, so it probably won’t leave you with irrecoverable health issues.

The companies say they’ll be giving away a bundle every ten minutes, on average, during the duration of the giveaway, with each winner also receiving six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The $179.99/£179.99 Elite 2 controller doesn’t go on sale until November 4 and the consoles are going out within 48 hours of the winners making the claim. So, there’s a great chance early winners will get their chalupa-greased hands on the pad before it becomes available to the wider public.

Microsoft says the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, to give its full name, boats over 30 improvements over its predecessor.

Our top games bod Jade King says “these include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wraparound rubberised grip, shorter hair-trigger locks, and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Round back you’ll also see extra programmable triggers that are particularly useful for things like fighting games.”

*if you’re wondering, a chalupa is a fried tortilla, shaped like a boat and filled with ground meat, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheese, sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes. Taco Bell makes a double one. So all that. Doubled.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …