Xbox One second hand game licenses could cost up to £35

Playing second hand games on the Xbox One console could cost games up to £35 just to acquire the license.

According to ConsoleDeals.co.uk, Microsoft could charge up to £35 for players to access a second-hand game.

The news comes from “a senior employee at one of the UK’s largest video game retailers”, who says the additional license for any used games could cost up to £35 per title.

This means that anyone wanting to lend their game to their friends, or allow another family member to play it on a different Xbox gamer profile will have to fork out the premium fee.

Microsoft hasn’t yet openly discussed its plans for pre-owned games, but many have suggested it will introduce a registration code system that locks the game to the first Xbox gamertag that plays it.

“Another piece of clarification around playing games at a friend’s house – should you choose to play your game at your friend’s house, there is no fee to play that game while you are signed in to your profile,” said Microsoft’s Larry Hyrb, better known by his gamertag Major Nelson.

Xbox One users will be able to quickly transfer their gamertag between console via the new cloud gaming servers Microsoft will introduce come launch, but those looking to grab themselves a second-hand bargain will most likely lose out.

ConsoleDeals.co.uk’s source also revealed that game retailers will only be allowed to sell pre-owned games at a 10 per cent discount on the original RRP. Currently they can offer used games up to 50 per cent of their full value.

If you combine the license fee with the higher price second-hand games, consumer may actually end up paying more for a used game than a full-price new release, effectively killing the second-hand games market.

“We are designed Xbox One to enable customers to trade in and resell games,” reads the Xbox One FAQ on Xbox Wire. “We’ll have more details to share later.”

Expect Microsoft to reveal more about their game trading plans during their Xbox One E3 press event on June 10.



