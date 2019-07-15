Xbox One S with Mortal Kombat 11, The Division 2 and a headset is just £199 in this scrumptious Prime Day Deal

In one of many console deal bangers available this Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up an Xbox One S with a duo of excellent games for under £200.

Buy Now: Xbox One S 1TB with Mortal Kombat 11 and The Division 2 for just £199

For the duration of Prime Day, you can purchase Microsoft’s streamlined console with The Division 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 alongside a cheap and cheerful headset for a bargain price.

Given that both of those games often retail for £40 or so on their lonesome, you’re making a rather epic saving of almost £100 with this bundle, and that’s without factoring in the aforementioned headset.

1TB is also plenty of room for storing both a digital and physical library of games without worrying about the sudden lack of storage. Heck, you’ll also be able to store plenty of saves and screenshots, too.

Having replaced the standard Xbox One a couple of years ago, the Xbox One S is a slimmer version of Microsoft’s console complete with HDR support and a 4K blu-ray player. All of this for under £200 is hard to pass up.

Earning 4.5/5 in our review, Mortal Kombat 11 boasts a stellar solo campaign and oodles of content for players keen to dive into its online offerings:

‘An increased focus on cosmetic loot and player customisation hasn’t come at the expense of excellent combat design, which feels tighter and more rewarding thanks to some subtle yet clever changes to what we know and love.

We’re living in a golden age of fighting games right now, and Mortal Kombat 11 can proudly take its place amidst the cream of the crop.’

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

