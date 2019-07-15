You can get your hands on the 1TB Xbox One S, an extra controller, plus download codes for FIFA 19, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves for just £169.99 − that’s £144.98 less than it would usually cost you (£314.97). In terms of percentages, this deal treats you to a 46% discount. It’s one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 gaming deals we’ve spotted.

Buy now: Xbox One S 1TB, an extra controller and four games now just £169.99 (Save £144.98) at Amazon

The Xbox One S is one of the best games consoles on the market, and all of the games included in this bundle are biggies. We’ve reviewed FIFA 19, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves, and we’ve rated them all really highly. We’re expecting this deal to be a popular one, so you’ll have to act fast to avoid disappointment.

46% off a monster Xbox One S bundle Xbox One S 1TB + extra controller + FIFA 19 + plenty more Get your hands on the 1TB Xbox One S, an extra controller, plus download codes for FIFA 19, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves for just £169.99.

One thing to note, however, is that you’ll also need to purchase an Xbox Live Gold subscription (£6.99 per month), in order to bag Sea of Thieves. It’s one of the best Xbox One games out there, so we think it’s worth it. But of course, the choice is yours and yours only.

The Xbox One S scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review, in which we wrote:

“The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there’s the 4K output: although it’s upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you’ll get from a console.”

