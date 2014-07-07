Xbox One Kinect sensor coming to PC July 15 for £159

The Xbox One Kinect sensor is coming to PC on July 15 according to the Microsoft Store.

PC gamers can expect to get their hands on the Kinect for Windows v2 sensor, which is exactly the same as the Xbox One version, from July 15.

According to the Microsoft Store product listing, the Xbox One Kinect for Windows will be released on July 15.

If you fancy picking up the Kinect for Windows v2 sensor, you can pre-order it now for £159.00 ahead of its release next week.

When announcing the Windows version of the Xbox One peripheral, Kinect for Windows director Bob Heddle states that it would enable a new library of “innovative touch-free applications” for PC.

The original Kinect sensor was compatible with both the Xbox 360 and PC, but the Xbox One version wasn’t compatible with PC at launch. Instead, Microsoft had to launch a separate version for Windows platforms.

“Both the new Kinect sensor and the new Kinect for Windows sensor are being built on a shared set of technologies,” explained Heddle. “Just as the new Kinect sensor will bring opportunities for revolutionising gaming and entertainment, the new Kinect for Windows sensor will revolutionise computing experiences.”

“The precision and intuitive responsiveness the new platform provides will accelerate the development of voice and gesture experiences on computers.”

The console version of the second-generation Kinect was originally bundled with every Xbox One as an integral, mandatory and deeply integrated component of Microsoft’s latest console.

However, with a variety of announcements the Kinect became a little less integral and mandatory to the Xbox One experience, to the point that Microsoft actually introduced a Kinect-free Xbox One console to the market last month.

