Xbox October 2018 update brings Avatars, Alexa, Dolby Vision and more

Microsoft is today rolling out its Xbox One update for October, which finally introduces the long-awaited Xbox Live Avatars.

The Avatars, which were originally revealed way back in June 2017, enable gamers to select from a much wider range of customisation options and more inclusive body types.

The fun new feature was reportedly slated to roll out in April this year, but its taken until the autumn for Microsoft to get the avatars ready for prime time.

After installing the update, gamers will be able to choose from a massive range of new costumes, hairstyles and animations. There’s also going to be more granular control over facial hair and props like musical instruments.

Beyond that the avatars are more inclusive with gamers able to select transport like wheelchairs, skateboards unicorns and motorbikes. There’s also support for more curvier body types, pregnancy and amputees with robotic limbs.

Elsewhere, the October update for Xbox One brings Dolby Vision HDR streaming support to the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Perhaps most usefully though, there’s a new range of Xbox Skills for Alexa and Cortana. Gamers will be able to use voice controls to power the console on and off, launch games, capture screenshots, alter the volume and more. In celebration, Microsoft and Amazon is pairing to giveaway an free Amazon Echo Dot with the purchase of an Xbox One S and Xbox One S.

Microsoft says the update is going out to Xbox One, One S and One X today.

The rollout comes just 24 hours after another hell-freezing-over moment in console gaming. On Thursday, Sony released a PlayStation Network update, finally enabling gamers to change their PSN IDs.

