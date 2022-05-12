 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox ‘noise suppression’ filters out team-mates’ chewing and breathing

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is launching a ‘noise suppression’ feature for Xbox Party Chat, which should ensure gamers no longer have to put up with their online pals chewing and breathing, or tolerating any other unsavoury excess sounds.

Whether it’s the TV on in the background, or kids pestering parents for snacks, no-one wants their multiplayer sessions marred by fellow gamers saddled with poor mics within headsets, picking up all that extra-diegetic sound.

The gaming giant says the new tool will process all audio before it reaches the rest of the party, and should ensure a cleaner experience all around.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft says: “We’ve enabled a new feature which will process your microphone input through a noise suppression step to help produce cleaner audio in your Party Chat session. The setting is enabled by default but can be toggled from the dropdown options menu.”

This isn’t the first feature of its kind, not by a long shot. PC gamers often use the tech to reduce the distraction from the clacking of keyboards and clicking of mice in the background. Discord’s Krisp.ai, for example, uses machine learning to ensure your voice remains clear, but excess noise in the background is reduced.

The feature is rolling out first to Xbox Insiders in the ‘Alpha Skip-Ahead’ Ring, meaning it’s still probably a few months from landing with all Xbox gamers. Today’s update also features a series of updates for networking, audio, the controllers and consoles’ HDMI-CES tech.

If you’re an Xbox Insider and have tried the new feature, let us know how the noise suppression tech works @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Jade King 1 year ago
Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Jade King 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.