No new Xbox hardware at Gamescom after all, as Major Nelson pulls a Donald Trump

UPDATE: Major Nelson has now clarified the promise of new hardware was a mistake on his part. After The Verge reporter Tom Warren spotted a the mention of ‘new bundles’ rather than new hardware in a Microsoft blog post moved to clarify.

“This was an error on my side,” he tweeted in reply. “I corrected my blog post & noted that it has been updated in the title and the body. Xbox Wire had it accurate. To be clear, we’ve got bundle and accessory news at @gamescom.”

Microsoft is bringing ‘all-new Xbox hardware’ to the Gamescom show in Cologne, Germany next month. While the gaming giant doesn’t get into specifics, it promises to reveal “lots of news, all-new Xbox hardware and accessories, and features on upcoming titles.”

In a blog post, Xbox Live chief Major Nelson says the Xbox team will even have a “few surprises” during the event, which takes place on Tuesday August 21 at 3:30pm UK time (4:30pm local time).

So what could Microsoft have in store? The chances of a brand new console arriving are probably a little slim. However, we could perhaps expect new versions of the existing Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles, perhaps with more storage or new, slimmer designs.

Microsoft teased a new Xbox at E3 earlier this summer, while the so-called ‘Xbox Two’ console is not expected until around 2020 at the earliest.

On the accessories side, it’s probable we’ll see the rumoured revamp of the Xbox Elite controller, which appeared in purported leaks way back in January.

Reports claimed this new edition will add USB-C charging and Bluetooth support for Windows 10 gamers. The second-gen controller will also have three-level Hair Trigger Locks and a three profile switch that could explain the on-board LED lights spied within the leaked image. Finally, there’ll be longer key travel from the paddles, the report says.

The event will be streamed on Microsoft’s own Xbox.com and Mixer platforms, as well as the usual suspects like Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. We’ll have full coverage of whatever Microsoft announces during the press conference too.

What are you hoping for from Microsoft’s Gamescom live stream? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.