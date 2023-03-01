Xbox Mandalorian consoles are here, but of course you can’t buy them

Microsoft and Lucasfilm have teamed up to reveal some sweet-looking Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles with limited edition The Mandalorian designs.

To celebrate Season 3 of the Star Wars spin off premiering on Disney+ today (March 1), Microsoft is running one of its sweepstakes to win a Mandalorian-inspired Xbox Series S and Series X bundle.

The Series X features artwork depicting Pedro Pascal’s titular Mandolorian Din Djardin, while the Series S shows his companion Grogu in a green and black silhouette. Better still the winners will get a custom Grogu controller and a controller “hoodie” too.

The sweepstakes (which run from now until May 11) are open to gamers globally and all you need to do is retweet the competition from the Xbox Twitter account. It does only appear like there aren’t many of them on offer. Why Microsoft can’t just sell these is beyond us. There should be hundreds of these available.

Microsoft says: “In celebration of today’s highly anticipated release of Season 3 of the hit Star Wars series, Xbox and Lucasfilm are teaming up to give lucky gamers the chance to win their very own Mandalorian-inspired Xbox gear. Coinciding with the launch of Season 3, fans can enter a sweepstakes for a limited-edition, Mandalorian-inspired Xbox Series S & X bundle featuring a custom Grogu Xbox Controller and Hoodie with a simple retweet of the official Xbox Twitter account.”

Fans in the United States will also have a chance to win an adult version of Grogu’s armoured floating ‘pram’ which has been kitted out as a sort-of gaming capsule where you’ll be able to game and stream. That’s bundled in with a custom Series S and the Grogu controller and hoodie.