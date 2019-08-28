Xbox Live Down? Microsoft confirms sign-in woes

Microsoft has confirmed its Xbox Live service is experiencing issues preventing users from signing in on Xbox One consoles.

The Xbox Live status page says that users are experiencing problems with creating, managing or recovering an account using the service. Everything else appears to be operating normally, the company says, but if you can’t get past the sign-in page, that’s unlikely to be a lot of use.

Apps like Amazon Video and Spotify require users to be signed into their Xbox Live accounts, while some online-based games like Fortnite and Rocket League also need you to be logged into the service in order to play them.

Some gamers have taken to social media to claim the outage is even preventing them from playing downloaded games, but it’s not clear if they’re trying to get online to play those games.

The status page says: “Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems signing in to Xbox Live. Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience.”

Gamers and streamers using Xbox Live can choose to be notified when the service comes back online. We’ll keep you posted too.

Naturally, gamers aren’t happy about it, with many taking to Twitter to lament the regularity of outages for the main online console gaming platforms.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

