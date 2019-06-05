Gaming isn’t easy. From a day-long play session on Total War Three Kingdoms to frantically searching for a victory royale in Fortnite, Microsoft knows – and they want to help. In association with Lynx (Axe in the US), a new line of Xbox toiletries are going to be hitting stores to help you stay video game fresh.

Microsoft’s Xbox toiletries line-up features an antiperspirant, body wash and body spray. Each product dons the slogan “lift your game”. Before you get too excited, the Xbox products will only be available in Australia and New Zealand when it comes out in July.

According to GameSpot, the Xbox-y scent officially described as one of ‘green citrus, kaffir lime and winter lemon’. Wait, that’s not all – there’s also ‘middle notes of mint and sage along with woody bottom note of patchouli and clearwood’. We’re sure you’ll agree all these ingredients are essential for stink-free gaming.

As yet, Microsoft hasn’t mentioned any plans to release the Xbox Lynx line anywhere else in the world – no signs of a rebuttal of PlayStation smelling goodies from Sony, either. Seamus Blackley – the creator of Xbox – seems less keen to try the product. He expressed his disdain via Twitter:

Admittedly, this most recent announcement is a bit silly and is set to be dwarfed by some mammoth E3 reveals from Xbox. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated the company “will go big” at the annual gaming conference. Xbox has a chance to make a huge splash at E3 – especially with the lack of Sony’s presence at this year’s show.

Rumours are rife about what the Microsoft conference will with some expecting an Xbox Two reveal. While recent mumblings point towards announcements regarding Fable IV, Halo Infinite and Microsoft’s Google Stadia rival.