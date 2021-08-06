Xbox indie games showcase on August 10

ID@Xbox and Twitch are teaming up a second time for the /twitchgaming Showcase on Tuesday 10th August.

If you’re a fan of indie games, buckle up, as very soon fans will get to see some of the new work coming to Xbox from independent developers.

The second /twitchgaming showcase is scheduled for next week at 9 am on Tuesday 10th August, so you better mark your calendars.

The showcase will feature independent titles and brand new game announcements from both developers and publishers, including Rebellion and Chump Squad.

And for anyone who’s been looking forward to The Artful Escape or OlliOllie World, the teams behind them will be at the showcase to show what they’ve been working on.

The same can be said for RPG Time and Library of Ruina, to only name a few, as well as some Xbox Game Pass news and announcements, and there’s even been talk of live game demos if you weren’t already excited.

The showcase is being hosted by community-favourite Twitch Streamers, and there might be a chance to see some interviews with developers, the chance to take fan questions and maybe even the chance to snatch up some game codes. It really doesn’t get more exciting than this.

To cast our minds back, the first indie games showcase was earlier this year in March and featured tons of independent titles and video game announcements, so if you were a fan of the first one, you’ll definitely be interested in this one.

You can watch the /twitchgaming showcase: ID@Xbox exclusively on Twitch on its Twitch gaming channel or on Xbox’s account on Twitch, it will debut at 9 am.

If you’re interested in this event but not that familiar with Twitch itself, you can check out our piece about all the basics surrounding the platform, including some tips and tricks for how to use Twitch.