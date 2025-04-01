:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The first Xbox handheld is almost certainly a new Asus ROG Ally

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

As the world prepares for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be revealed in full during Nintendo Direct on April 2, Microsoft and ASUS appear to be cooking something up in the handheld realm too.

After the reports the first Xbox-branded handheld were on the way this year with a third-party company building the hardware, attention soon turned to ASUS as a possible candidate.

Back in March it emerged that the PC maker was in pole position to create the Xbox portable, which made sense given the ROG Ally X is a premium PC gaming handheld that already offers access to the PC-based version of Xbox Game Pass.

Now, it appears those reports may have been on track with Microsoft and ASUS dropping some hints the full fat Xbox Game Pass console experience and a way to play the best Xbox games might be on the way to the portable realm

Firstly, ASUS dropped a teaser for a new ROG Ally console complete with the hashtag #PlayALLYourGames. The video trailer features the familiar Xbox ABXY buttons that already appear on other ROG Ally handhelds, so nothing really to see there. Then Microsoft added the cherry on top with its reply; which simply featured the side-eye monkey puppet meme.

That would strongly suggest Xbox has something to do with this. In turn, that would strongly suggest native Game Pass support would be available on such a device. Beyond that, the “all your games” tease suggests we’re going to get a device running on Windows that offers access to PC games, just like the current ROG Ally devices, which offer access to the Steam and Epic Games stores.

Coming soon?

As we’ve previously speculated this would probably be the easiest route to getting an Xbox handheld on the market this year, so it seems like a sensible solution.

The ROG Ally X is a great device, arguably the best in its class. An Xbox reskin with a touch of unique flair mightn’t be the the most exciting solution in the world, but it is the most logical.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access