Xbox handheld could be here much sooner than we imagined

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is planning to launch an Xbox-branded handheld gaming device to rival the Steam Deck before the end of 2025, according to a new report.

Windows Central sources say the company is partnering with a traditional PC maker for the device, although it’ll have an “unmistakably Xbox” design.

There’ll be a Guide button and some Xbox “sensibilities” according to the sources, but it’ll be geared towards putting PC Game Pass front and centre. According to the report, it’ll run Windows too and have access to the Windows Store, which means the ability to download Valve’s Steam too.

Even though it’s considered a “partner device” thanks to the involvement of a third-party manufacturer, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be loaded up with loads of bloatware apps, the sources said.

According to the sources, Microsoft plans to treat this release as research to inform its future development of Xbox hardware.

The report also brings knowledge on the mainline console front with the successor to the Xbox Series X|S range. Indeed, the main man himself, company CEO Satya Nadella, is fully on board.

“For now, I understand that Microsoft’s next-gen hardware plans include a premium successor to the powerful Xbox Series X, alongside its own Xbox gaming handheld, and several new controller options. Tentatively, these new console devices are slated for 2027,” wrote Jez Cordon today.

As soon as this year?

An Xbox handheld has been mooted and Microsoft has admitted it is sees one in its future. However, the last we heard from gaming head Phil Spencer was the “expectation is that we would do something.”

He added: “Longer term, I love us building devices. And I think our team could do some real innovative work, but we want to be informed by learning and what’s happening now.”

I figured it might be years away, but a 2025 launch is great news.

