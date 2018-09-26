Games with Gold October 2018 announced for Xbox One and Xbox 360

Microsoft has announced all of the freebies coming to Xbox One and Xbox 360 as part of Games with Gold next month.

October 2018’s line-up of titles is headlined by Overcooked, an excellent couch co-op title where you must work with fellow cooks to prepare dishes against the clock. It’s silly, chaotic fun while managing to be fiendishly challenging to boot.

With the sequel having just launched, this is an equally brilliant time, and for free, it’s hard not to recommend. Just play with friends, as the solo mode is a little underwhelming.

Next up in the Xbox One selection is Victor Vran. Xbox 360 players will be able to download Hitman: Blood Money and Stuntman: Ignition, both of which are backward compatible.

We’ve compiled the full list of games alongside their respective platforms and dates below:

Xbox One

Overcooked (October 1-31)

Victor Vran (October 16-Nov 15)

Xbox 360

Stuntman: Ignition (October 1-15)

Hitman: Blood Money (October 16-31)

As always, these titles will remain playable in your library so long as you maintain an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

