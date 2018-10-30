Battlefield 1 headlines Xbox Games With Gold for November 2018

Microsoft has announced the free Games With Gold coming to Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners in November, and this month is a doozy.

EA and DICE’s World War I shooter Battlefield 1 headlines the four titles, which includes two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games, all of which can be played on the Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility.

Battlefield 1, which is widely regarded among the best FPS games of this or any other generation, will be free to download for Xbox One subscribers from November 1 until November 30.

The game earned a 9/10 rating from Trusted Reviews, in which our reviewer praised the “superlative campaign experience” and the best “single-player war experience in over a decade.”

Related: Best Xbox One games

Elsewhere, the Xbox One game Race The Sun will be available to download from November 16 until December 15. In a blog post on Tuesday, Microsoft says the game is inspired “by arcade games of the past, short games sessions are mixed with nerve-wracking tension and pure fun as you hurtle your solar-powered craft at breakneck speeds in a race against time. The rules are simple: Don’t crash, stay in the light, and don’t slow down!”

On the Xbox One side of things, owners of both consoles will be able to play the original Assassin’s Creed (Nov 1-15), as well as Dante’s Inferno (Nov 16-30).

Of the latter, Microsoft says: “Begin your epic quest of vengeance and redemption in Dante’s Inferno. Based on the classic poem, rescue the soul of your beloved Beatrice from the Nine Circles of Hell in this fast-paced action title. To succeed, you’ll need to confront fierce monsters, hideous demons, and your own personal sins.”

Microsoft dishes out a number of free games every month to reward subscribers of its Xbox Live Gold online service. As long as gamers maintain their subscription, the games will always be available to them.

Is this the best Games With Gold line-up in a while? Share your favourites with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.