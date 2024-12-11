Xbox gamers can now avoid lengthy install times on games they own

Microsoft is now publicly testing the ability for Xbox gamers to stream their own games library on Xbox consoles.

The ‘stream your own games’ feature, which has been in testing pretty much everywhere but Xbox consoles lately, is now expanding to the first-party hardware.

But why would you want to play games you own on your Xbox, while you’re actually playing your Xbox? Well that’s a pretty great question. The best answer is twofold: By-passing the lengthy install times, and saving precious space on your hard drive.

Right now it’s being tested with Xbox Insiders in the alpha ring that are also Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It’s coming to the whole community next year.

Right now, select games are being supported, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy XIV, Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 1, NBA 2K25, Stray, The Witcher 3, WWE2K24, and loads more.

In a blog post today, Microsoft explained how gamers can access their own games over the cloud without having to install them:

To start streaming from your Xbox console, go to My games & apps > Full library > Owned Games.

If you own a cloud playable game, you’ll see a cloud badge on the game.

You can also use filters to find games quickly. Choose Filter > Ready to play > Cloud gaming.

To start playing, select the game and then choose Play with Cloud Gaming.

Last month, Microsoft announced: “Starting today, I’m excited to announce that we’re allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own through TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets, in all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available. This is just the beginning. Next year, we’re excited to bring this feature to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows.”

The journey to that eventuality begins today.