Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox gamers can now avoid lengthy install times on games they own

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is now publicly testing the ability for Xbox gamers to stream their own games library on Xbox consoles.

The ‘stream your own games’ feature, which has been in testing pretty much everywhere but Xbox consoles lately, is now expanding to the first-party hardware.

Save 23% on the WD_BLACK C50 Xbox expansion card

Save 23% on the WD_BLACK C50 Xbox expansion card

The Western Digital WD_BLACK C50 1TB Xbox expansion card is available at a 23% discount for a limited time.

  • Amazon
  • Save 23%
  • Now £114.99
View Deal

But why would you want to play games you own on your Xbox, while you’re actually playing your Xbox? Well that’s a pretty great question. The best answer is twofold: By-passing the lengthy install times, and saving precious space on your hard drive.

Right now it’s being tested with Xbox Insiders in the alpha ring that are also Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It’s coming to the whole community next year.

Right now, select games are being supported, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy XIV, Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 1, NBA 2K25, Stray, The Witcher 3, WWE2K24, and loads more.

In a blog post today, Microsoft explained how gamers can access their own games over the cloud without having to install them:

To start streaming from your Xbox console, go to My games & apps > Full library > Owned Games.

  • If you own a cloud playable game, you’ll see a cloud badge on the game.
  • You can also use filters to find games quickly. Choose Filter > Ready to play > Cloud gaming.
  • To start playing, select the game and then choose Play with Cloud Gaming.

Last month, Microsoft announced: “Starting today, I’m excited to announce that we’re allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own through TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets, in all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available. This is just the beginning. Next year, we’re excited to bring this feature to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows.”

The journey to that eventuality begins today.

You might like…

Best Xbox Series X/S Games 2024: The hits you need to play

Best Xbox Series X/S Games 2024: The hits you need to play

Ryan Jones 10 months ago
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review

Matt Poskitt 12 months ago
xCloud beta launches for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers tomorrow

xCloud beta launches for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers tomorrow

Chris Smith 4 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access