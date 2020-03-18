Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is even better value with Perks

Today might be all about the Sony PS5, but Microsoft is also bringing glad tidings for current and would-be subscribers of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

The gaming giant has revealed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, which will unlock selected downloadable content (DLC) and bonus in-game content, free as part of the membership.

Microsoft says the addition to the package is down feedback from members who said they enjoyed discovering new titles, but wanted to delve deeper.

To start with, Microsoft is offering bonus content for four games within the library – Phantasy Star Online 2, World of Tanks: Mercenaries, Sea of Thieves and Smite.

In the case of the latter, a multiplayer online battle arena title (MOBA), Microsoft says the bundle “unlocks five Gods, special character skins and voice packs so you can ride into the battle of the Gods in style.”

With Sea of Thieves, Perks will get you “a free Ori-inspired Ancestral Sails, Figurehead, Hull, and Flag to adorn your ship.”

We can’t imagine that Game Pass Ultimate will start dishing out premium DLC from some of the higher-profile titles among the 100+ library, but Perks appears as it it’ll be a nice value-added bonus for subscribers.

New Perks will be announced alongside additions to the library, while it appears some of the Perks will be limited to specific locations. The Phantasy Star Online 2 content (which includes unique emotes, in-game cosmetics including an Xbox jacket, a gold ticket Mission Pass and in-game currency with a Meseta Crystal), will only be available to members in the US and Canada, rather than those further afield.

Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft’s best online bundle. It includes an Xbox Live Gold membership and access to the Game Pass library. It’s available for console and Widows 10 PC via the Xbox app.

