Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is here – and you can get your first month for just £1

Ahead of Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been made available to all players across consoles and PC.

The new subscription service combines the benefits of an Xbox Live Gold membership with Game Pass all in one payment, and the first month will only cost you £1.

You can sign up on the Microsoft Store now to take advantage of that offer, otherwise it normally costs a beefier £10.99 a month. If you’re already subscribed to one of its services, joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will automatically roll them both into one, so no need to worry about cancelling things.

Related: How to watch Xbox E3 2019 press conference

It’s also worth noting that Game Pass for Ultimate covers both Xbox One and Windows 10, providing you a big library of titles across both platforms. As for Game Pass on PC, it has launched with over 100 high-quality titles including State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

This is one of many teasers Microsoft has been dropping ahead of its E3 2019 press conference which kicks off at 9pm BST later tonight, and we’ll be there covering all the news. Judging by the teasing, we’ll see Xbox 2 finally unveiled in some form, with Microsoft dropping cheeky glimpses at ‘Scarlett’ across its social media platforms.

We’re also expecting big gameplay presentations for Halo Infinite alongside the long-rumoured reveal for Fable 4, and a confirmation of Gears 5’s upcoming release date. Elden Ring, the new project by FromSoftware and the mind behind Game of Thrones is also expected to see a reveal at this year’s show.

This will undoubtedly be the biggest show of E3 2019, with Microsoft taking advantage of Sony’s absence to showcase its new hardware, new games and vision of the next generation with absolutely no compromise. It’s going to be a big one.

Are you excited for today’s Xbox E3 2019 conference? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.