Xbox Game Pass January: Three new games and a £1 deal for PC players

Three exciting new games have made their way onto Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft are offering a fantastic deal for PC users — three months of Game Pass for just £1.

For that pound, PC gamers gain access to over 100 PC games, with new titles being added all the time. It’s a great introductory deal.

So, what are the new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month?

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Stealth gameplay and puzzles are the order of the day in A Plague Tale: Innocence. The game sees players take the role of orphans, Amicia and Hugo, as they attempt to survive on a journey through plague-riddled 14th Century France.

While the puzzles aren’t the most challenging you’ll find, the game’s setting is quite unique and the story is an interesting one. It mixes history and fantasy and remains interesting throughout.

Children of Morta

Children of Morta is dripping with charm. It’s pixelated animations and gameplay tell the story of a family of heroes, the Bergsons.

Inconveniently, their house has been built on a magical shrine… d’oh! As you can imagine that sets into action a series of events, sending the family on a quest.

Without giving too much away, players select family members to venture down dungeons and retrieve new items and resources which can remedy the situation. Take a look at the trailer below.

Gris

Gris is another game that you will remember for its animations. It’s basically one big, beautiful metaphor, taking on themes surrounding mental health and finding your own voice.

The titular central character, Gris, goes on an adventure which causes her to harness the elements and learn to fight and overcome them. It’s a short game in which players visit beautiful, detailed environments. However, level design is fairly simplistic and if you’re not stimulated by the art-style, then there isn’t much to make up for it. Gris is beautiful, but an acquired taste.

