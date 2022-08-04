Xbox Game Pass family plan is real and even better value

Microsoft is testing a Game Pass Ultimate family plan, which would allow multiple members people to enjoy access to perks like free games and cloud gaming.

The family plan has been rumoured before and promises to add even greater value to the Game Pass proposition for Xbox users, albeit as a slightly greater cost.

The test, which is only available to Xbox Insider members in Ireland and Colombia for the time being, enables up to four people to be added to a subscription. Interestingly, the blog post says this can be friends or family and it doesn’t specify anything about being in the same household.

Anyone in those countries meeting that criteria will be able to purchase the plan Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview bundle. The blog post doesn’t say by how much, but the family plan will be more expensive, it seems.

Insiders with an active plan can upgrade to the family plan by sacrificing some of the days on their existing membership. If you have a month on your current plan, that’ll only get you 18 days on the family plan. However, if friends split the cost between them, it’s likely there’s some savings to be made.

Those in the Insider ring can invite anyone in the same country, but invited parties don’t need to be insiders themselves.

“Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders can begin to preview a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits,” Tyler Mittleider says in an Xbox Wire blog.

“This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.”