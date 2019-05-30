Xbox Game Pass is coming to PC with “over 100” games at launch

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass is coming to PC, with more news to come at E3 2019.

Currently exclusive to the Xbox One family of consoles, Game Pass will be coming to PC in its entirety, with over 75 partners and “100 high-quality games” a launch.

“We designed a service specifically for the needs of PC gamers and PC game developers,” Xbox head Phil Spencer wrote in a press release.

“It’s called Xbox Game Pass, just like the original, but it’s a new experience that we are building together with the PC community.”

It’s safe to assume that Game Pass on PC will work in a similar way to its console counterpart, charging a monthly subscription to access its library of games.

You’ll also receive a discount if you decide to purchase any Game Pass titles to keep, otherwise new titles will be rolled out on a monthly basis.

Major exclusives from Microsoft’s first-party studios will be available on Game Pass at launch, which is a huge money saver in our eyes.

We’ll hear more about Game Pass on PC at E3 2019 alongside plenty of other big announcements including a potential light shun on Xbox 2.

Are you an Xbox Game Pass subscriber? Excited for E3 2019? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.