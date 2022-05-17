 large image

Xbox Game Pass adding 12 more games in May including Jurassic Park Evolution 2

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While PlayStation Plus started the week with a bang yesterday, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is continuing it with a rather large roar.

The Game Pass line-up for the second half of May is headlined by the management simulator Jurassic Park Evolution 2, which is available to play today.

Just like the films, the game is essentially like Theme Park but with actual dinosaurs you’ve gotta keep under control, or risk disastrous consequences. The first game from Frontier, arrived in 2018 and was considered a great success. The sequel has also been well-received following its launch late last year.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft says the game “introduces a compelling new campaign and Chaos Theory Modes, range of new features, customisation options and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs that include flying and marine reptiles.”

The first game earned a four star review from Trusted Reviews. We haven’t reviewed the newer game, but it currently has a respectable 77% score on review aggregator Metacritic.

The launch on Game Pass is for console, cloud and PC and coincides with the forthcoming release of the Jurassic World Dominion film, which opens next month. We’re hoping it’s better than the last one.

The dinosaur wrangling game is joined on Xbox Game Pass by a preview of Little Witch in the Woods, which “tells the story of Ellie, an apprentice witch. Explore the mystical forest, help the charming residents, and experience the daily life as a little witch.” That’s also a day one Game Pass release for PC and console, along with Her Story.

Xbox Game Pass May

EA Play brings the classic Skate game via Xbox Cloud gaming, while Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) is another day one title arriving to Game Pass today. Xbox wrote a dedicated blog post on this one.

Farming Simulator 22 arrives on May 19, but don’t expect quite the same detail as Flight Simulator (which received an Italy and Malta update today).

Vampire Survivors (PC), Floppy Knights (cloud, console, and PC) and Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) land on May 25. Sniper Elite 5 (console and PC) comes a day later, followed by Cricket 22 (PC) and Pac-Man Museum Plus (cloud, console and PC).

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
