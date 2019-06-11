Looking forward to a summer of gaming? Then you’ll want to grab this amazing Xbox Games Pass deal while stocks last.

The deal will let you nab a three month subscription to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass for a modest £14.99. That’s roughly £5 a month and a whopping 54% discount on what you’d normally have to pay.

The pass is a cracking deal as it’ll give you access to a whole library of games. At the time of publishing there was a choice of over 327 games available on Xbox Games Pass.

These include Microsoft’s own Forza Horizon 4, Gears of War 4 and Sea of Thieves games plus a load of third party titles. Highlights include Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, ARK Survival Evolved, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Surge, Metal Gear Survive and Vampyr.

For us here at Trusted Reviews the ability to play Metro Exodus on the cheap justifies the price on its own. The dystopian stealth and shooter is one of the best horror games around and a great way to kill time, and mutants.

As we noted in our Metro Exodus review:

“A brutal vision of the future, Metro Exodus is a worthy reimagining of the subterranean shooter that brings it blinking into the light of modern gaming.”

What’s more, with E3 2019 in full swing, we’re expecting yet more juicy gaming treats to appear on Xbox Game Pass in the near future, making it a better time than ever to take advantage of Amazon’s latest deal.

The Xbox Games Pass is one of many cracking Amazon deals running. With the PS5 and Xbox 2 (Project Scarlett) now official we’re expecting huge discounts to appear on Sony and Microsoft’s current generation consoles in the very near future. For all the latest and greatest gaming deals make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly.

