Xbox firmware update adds accessibility, controller, and audio features

Jon Mundy

Microsoft has issued its November Xbox firmware update, bringing with it a series of accessibility, controller, and audio improvements.

First up is a new and improved colour filter system for Xbox Series X and S users. This system will make it easier for those with colour blindness or colour vision deficiency to play older Xbox games, watch movies, and see menus more clearly.

The new feature lets you customise the colour output of all such content at a system level, modifying the appearance of red or green tones so that they become more visible.

Talking of accessibility, Microsoft has added new game accessibility tags to the Microsoft Store. It’s now possible for developers to tag their games with up to 20 common accessibility features (colour options, input remapping etc.), which should make it easier to filter out content that doesn’t meet your specific needs.

Another new addition with the Xbox November update is a more streamlined treatment of volume and audio output. You’ll find new options such as “Mute speaker audio when headset attached”, as well as a new Audio testing & details section.

Microsoft has also updated the Xbox controller firmware as part of this wider November update. Now the Xbox One Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controller have gained some of the features from the Xbox Series X|S controller, including better cross-device connectivity and reduced latency.

It’s been a bumper day for Xbox software announcements. Earlier on in the day, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta was now available to older Xbox consoles.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

