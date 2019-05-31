Xbox exclusives coming to Steam as Microsoft grows PC gaming vision

After the announcement that Xbox Game Pass would be coming to PC, Microsoft has confirmed plans to expand its PC vision even further.

While previously exclusive to the Windows Store, major Xbox exclusives such as Gears of War 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be launching across the latter and Valve’s Steam marketplace going forward.

“We know millions of PC gamers trust Steam as a great source to buy PC games and we’ve heard the feedback that PC gamers would like choice,” said Microsoft’s Phil Spencer in a blog post.

“We also know that there are other stores on PC, and we are working to enable more choice in which store you can find our Xbox Game Studios titles in the future.”

Related: Best Xbox One Games

In terms of sheer numbers, Microsoft has confirmed 20 upcoming titles are set to launch on PC via Steam, all of which will come to Game Pass at launch.

We’re curious how some of this process will work, and if you’ll be able to login to Xbox Live on Steam to earn achievements, play with friends and take advantage of Game Pass.

More details will be announced during Microsoft’s E3 2019 Xbox Briefing next week, which is expected to show a variety of games and, hopefully, shine a light on Xbox 2.

It’s reasonable to assume that Microsoft’s plan for the PC market will expand into the next generation, with big titles launching across multiple storefronts at once.

This gives players more choice, which can seldom be seen as a bad thing. However, some questions remain about the presence of Xbox Play Anywhere and a bunch of other features we’ve grown used to in the Xbox ecosystem.

What are your thoughts on huge Xbox exclusives coming to Steam? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews or email the editor below.