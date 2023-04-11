 large image

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is getting some gorgeous new colors

Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is getting a ton more customization options thanks to the Xbox Design Lab.

Microsoft’s premium Xbox controller, the Elite Series 2, now has a ton more colors to choose from. If you aren’t familiar, the Xbox Design Lab is an interactive site where you can build out your own Series 2 controller however you like. As of now, you’ll get the choice of 16 different main colors, 12 different face button colors, 17 different accent colors for the D-pad and paddles, and a meaty 25 different accent colors for the controller as a whole.

Freshly added colors to the Xbox Design Lab include options such as Deep Pink, Garnet Red, and Glacier Blue as well as further customization options like blacked-out ABXY buttons. Microsoft is also introducing the ‘Inspired By’ collection to the Xbox Design Lab. Basically, Microsoft has teamed up with different game studios to develop controllers with designs inspired by some iconic video game franchises. Though, you don’t have to just stick with the look of an ‘Inspired By’ controller, and you can still customize it to your liking, too.

Xbox controller colors

The Xbox Design Lab also has some other interesting offerings to keep in mind if you’re thinking about getting yourself a custom Series 2 controller. You can purchase the Thumbsticks + D-pad Pack that features extra interchangeable thumbsticks with unique designs as well as a D-pad that either comes in the standard cross shape or in a faceted variety. The Paddles Pack comes with a set of four paddles that attach to the back of your controller, while the Carrying Case + Charging Pack offers up a carrying case, charging dock, and USB-C cable.

If interested, all of the above is available already, and you can design your own Series 2 controller via the Xbox Design Lab starting off at $149.99.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

