Here’s how to watch the Xbox E3 2019 press conference

E3 2019 is just around the corner, and Microsoft will be kicking things off on Sunday, June 10. It’s expected to unveil the long-awaited Xbox 2 console as well as the Project xCloud streaming service, in the face of tough competition from Sony’s PS5 and Google Stadia.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2019 showcase, and what to expect from this year’s showcase

Xbox E3 2019 press conference date and times – when does it start?

Microsoft’s live stream will begin at 1pm Pacific Time, 4pm Eastern Time, or 9pm BST here in the UK, on Sunday, May 10.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

How can I watch the Xbox E3 2019 press conference?

There’s a number of ways you can tune into Microsoft’s E3 2019. As well as using its own Mixer streaming platform to host E3 2019 content, there will also be live streams on Microsoft’s Xbox Facebook page, Twitter account, YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, YouTube is has partnered with Gameslice, which will broadcast an Official YouTube Show with Xbox, Bethesda, and, er, Samuel L. Jackson. We’ve included links to all the below, ‘cos we’re nice like that.

We’ll be sure to provide a direct link here once they become available to make things easier, and we’ll also be compiled all the news as it happens over on our Xbox E3 2019 hub page.

What will Microsoft show off at E3 2019?

Microsoft is expected to unveil not one, but two consoles – or possibly one console and one game streaming service. Rumours are that at last one of the new machines will feature an AMD Navi graphics processor, and a high-speed SSD, which promises to accelerate game loading times, as well as give a general performance boost to in-game performance.

While Microsoft is being cryptic, saying it’s bringing “something new” to the table this time around, it has actually confirmed a few things – Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Fable 4, and, amazingly, Age of Empires 4 (wololo) are coming, as are some new, original titles. In addition to new hardware, we’re expecting to see advances in backwards compatibility and cross-platform play.

Trusted Reviews will be at E3 2019 covering all big announcements from major publishers like Xbox, Google, Square Enix, Bethesda and more. Be sure to keep it locked to our gaming section for all the latest news.