Xbox Copilot for Gaming is an AI coach to help you beat the boss

Microsoft’s Copilot AI is trying its hand as an expert gaming coach with for Xbox players.

The new Copilot for Gaming tool will help gamers “play faster” and “sharpen skills”, the company revealed in a blog post.

This is one epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal The outstanding Sony WH-1000XM5 now down to a bargain price, so if you need a new pair of headphones to get you through work, commuting and travelling, these are the only ones to consider right now. Amazon

Previously $399.99

Now just $328 View Deal

Microsoft says the tool can provide “situation-specific advice to assist players in overcoming challenges and improving their gameplay,” with the AI appearing at the right moment to help without being an intrusive experience.

Gamers can use natural language to make requests of the AI and, in the example used by Microsoft, gamers can ask what to do with wood in Minecraft. The AI could also suggest a strategy guide if you request help on beating a boss.

“Gaming is the only form of entertainment where you can get stuck,” says gaming AI VP Fatima Kardar. “So that’s where you want something to show up to say, ‘let’s help you get past that.’”

The tool, which is coming for Xbox Insiders on mobile initially before presumably coming to the best Xbox games eventually, was announced during the latest version of the Xbox podcast.

Microsoft also said the AI will assist with set up of games – which often seems to take hours these days – or with redownloading the game to get you playing faster.

It’ll also recommend games it thinks you’ll like, or reminding you were you left a game you haven’t played for a while with a recap. “All of it is with one goal: to help you to get to play first,” Kandar added.

The AI is also designed with community in mind, Microsoft said during the podcast, so you’re still connecting with your friends. However, asking an AI to help instead of a buddy doesn’t feel like the most social tool in the world.