Xbox Copilot for Gaming is an AI coach to help you beat the boss

Chris Smith

Microsoft’s Copilot AI is trying its hand as an expert gaming coach with for Xbox players.

The new Copilot for Gaming tool will help gamers “play faster” and “sharpen skills”, the company revealed in a blog post.

Microsoft says the tool can provide “situation-specific advice to assist players in overcoming challenges and improving their gameplay,” with the AI appearing at the right moment to help without being an intrusive experience.

Gamers can use natural language to make requests of the AI and, in the example used by Microsoft, gamers can ask what to do with wood in Minecraft. The AI could also suggest a strategy guide if you request help on beating a boss.

“Gaming is the only form of entertainment where you can get stuck,” says gaming AI VP Fatima Kardar. “So that’s where you want something to show up to say, ‘let’s help you get past that.’”

The tool, which is coming for Xbox Insiders on mobile initially before presumably coming to the best Xbox games eventually, was announced during the latest version of the Xbox podcast.

Microsoft also said the AI will assist with set up of games – which often seems to take hours these days – or with redownloading the game to get you playing faster.

It’ll also recommend games it thinks you’ll like, or reminding you were you left a game you haven’t played for a while with a recap. “All of it is with one goal: to help you to get to play first,” Kandar added.

The AI is also designed with community in mind, Microsoft said during the podcast, so you’re still connecting with your friends. However, asking an AI to help instead of a buddy doesn’t feel like the most social tool in the world.

Speedy set up? Yes please

Gamers have been using strategy guides to overcome stubborn gaming challenges since time immemorial and in many ways, this feels like a shortcut to surfacing those guides. The idea of an AI that can get gamers actually playing faster? Sounds great to me. Sometimes I just don’t bother starting new games because I know it’ll be half an hour or so before I actually get into it.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

