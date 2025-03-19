Microsoft lays more groundwork for Xbox handheld with Windows 11

Thank heavens for QR codes shining through to enable gamers to enter passwords and payment details without having to use game controllers to enter details.

However, there are still times when that troublesome on-screen QWERTY keyboard shows up to make life difficult when playing the best Xbox games.

Microsoft has thankfully revamped that experience for gamers on Windows 11 using Xbox controllers to play their favourites. For example, you’ll be able to use the ‘X’ button as a backspace and the ‘Y’ button for spacebar rather than having to track up and down and back and forth to those buttons using the thumb sticks.

The changes mirror the experience Microsoft offers Xbox gamers and lays the groundwork for the forthcoming Xbox handhelds that’ll run on Windows and feature an integrated version of the Xbox controller. While that device is also likely to have a touchscreen, it’ll likely be a more natural experience for gamers when using the physical buttons.

“This change introduces the ability to use your Xbox controller to navigate and type,” Microsoft says in a Windows Insider blog post on Wednesday (via Engadget).

“This includes button accelerators (example: X button for backspace, Y button for spacebar) additionally the keyboard keys have been vertically aligned for better controller navigation patterns.”

The change will be rolling out to all users soon.