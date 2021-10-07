Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by Xbox Series X hardware

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service, previously known as xCloud, is now powered by Xbox Series X hardware.

The new update to the Xbox Cloud Gaming Service will offer improvements such as quicker game load times and higher framerates for players that stream Game Pass games via the cloud.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft upgraded the xCloud Gaming service to 60fps and 1080p streams recently, although there is no word from Microsoft about lifting the resolution cap to 4K in the near future, despite being one of the standout features of the Xbox Series X console.

But while Microsoft hasn’t mentioned 4K support yet, the company has been making moves towards delivering Xbox Cloud Gaming past mobile devices and browsers, as the company confirmed it’s working on a new dedicated Xbox app for TV.

The upcoming TV app will allow gamers to stream games without a console, as long as they subscribe to the service and have a speedy internet connection, opening the door for more people to join the Xbox community.

Xbox Cloud Gaming was originally restricted to allowing users to play Xbox games on their smartphones. However, the recent move to the web browser, means the service has already evolved to be more than just a mobile offering.

Plus, there are talks of standalone streaming sticks that can be plugged into a monitor or a TV and enable support for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

You can now also use Xbox Cloud Gaming if you’re in Japan, Brazil, Mexico or Australia thanks to the recent update that expanded the technology. This came alongside the Xbox Series X hardware upgrade that will enable streams to have display improved graphics.

We’ll be sure to update this article when any new information comes out about xCloud, especially if Microsoft is able to make the leap to 4K.