 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by Xbox Series X hardware

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service, previously known as xCloud, is now powered by Xbox Series X hardware.

The new update to the Xbox Cloud Gaming Service will offer improvements such as quicker game load times and higher framerates for players that stream Game Pass games via the cloud.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft upgraded the xCloud Gaming service to 60fps and 1080p streams recently, although there is no word from Microsoft about lifting the resolution cap to 4K in the near future, despite being one of the standout features of the Xbox Series X console.

But while Microsoft hasn’t mentioned 4K support yet, the company has been making moves towards delivering Xbox Cloud Gaming past mobile devices and browsers, as the company confirmed it’s working on a new dedicated Xbox app for TV.

The upcoming TV app will allow gamers to stream games without a console, as long as they subscribe to the service and have a speedy internet connection, opening the door for more people to join the Xbox community.

Xbox Cloud Gaming was originally restricted to allowing users to play Xbox games on their smartphones. However, the recent move to the web browser, means the service has already evolved to be more than just a mobile offering.

You might like…

Valve shows why you shouldn’t tear down a Steam Deck by tearing down a Steam Deck

Valve shows why you shouldn’t tear down a Steam Deck by tearing down a Steam Deck

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Buy GeForce RTX and get a free Marvel Guardians game

Buy GeForce RTX and get a free Marvel Guardians game

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
PlayStation Now is finally fighting back against Xbox Game Pass with Last of Us 2

PlayStation Now is finally fighting back against Xbox Game Pass with Last of Us 2

Chris Smith 3 days ago
New 512GB expansion cards for Xbox Series X leaked

New 512GB expansion cards for Xbox Series X leaked

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Konami sorry for eFootball issues, promises fixes this month

Konami sorry for eFootball issues, promises fixes this month

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Here’s why God of War: Ragnarok is delayed and you won’t be mad

Here’s why God of War: Ragnarok is delayed and you won’t be mad

Chris Smith 7 days ago

Plus, there are talks of standalone streaming sticks that can be plugged into a monitor or a TV and enable support for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

You can now also use Xbox Cloud Gaming if you’re in Japan, Brazil, Mexico or Australia thanks to the recent update that expanded the technology. This came alongside the Xbox Series X hardware upgrade that will enable streams to have display improved graphics.

We’ll be sure to update this article when any new information comes out about xCloud, especially if Microsoft is able to make the leap to 4K.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.