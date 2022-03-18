Xbox Cloud Gaming comes to Steam Deck, but it’s not straightforward

The Steam Deck PC gaming handheld can now run Xbox games via the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform, Microsoft has announced.

While there’s no official Xbox app for the Steam Deck and full Windows 11 integration isn’t yet available on the Linux-based device, Microsoft is leveraging the Edge web browser to launch the beta for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

In a post on the Microsoft Edge subreddit, community manager Missy Quarry said the company had worked closely on the integration with Steam Deck manufacturer Valve.

She said: “We worked closely with Valve and the Xbox Cloud Gaming team to bring support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through Microsoft Edge Beta for the Steam Deck. Yes, seriously!”

“We’re particularly excited about this ourselves as we feel it can open new opportunities in the Linux gaming community,” Quarry added. Microsoft has posted details on how to sign up for the beta and it starts with switching to the Linux-based Desktop and downloading the Microsoft Edge beta from the Discover Software Centre on the Steam Deck.

Microsoft has posted a full support article with instructions to get Edge on your Steam Deck and then get Xbox Cloud Gaming up and running. There’s also some official art to add to your Edge and Xbox Cloud Gaming shortcut icons to everything feels a little more official.

Just last week the company announced which first party games are compatible with the Steam Deck. Some are Verified for full support, others are playable, and a few notable games are unsupported due to anti-cheat. The full list is as follows.

Verified:

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

The Evil Within

Fallout Shelter

Prey

Battletoads

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Playable:

Sea of Thieves

Fallout 4

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 4

Quantum Break

State of Decay: YOSE

Unsupported:

Gears 5

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo Infinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator X