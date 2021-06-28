Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Cloud Gaming brings Series X power to iPhone and iPad

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

You can now play Xbox games on an iPhone and iPad. Microsoft has officially launched Xbox Cloud Gaming on Apple phones and tablets via web browsers.

As teased earlier this year, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now enjoy the hundreds of titles cloud library, on the go, through Apple’s Safari, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. The roll out is also available for Windows 10 PCs from today, also via web browsers. The feature remains in beta on all platforms.

Because users are streaming the content from cloud servers based on the Xbox Series X hardware, there’ll be no need to leverage the power of the iPhone and iPad, meaning fewer sacrifices. Microsoft does say it is limiting the resolution and frame rate to ensure low latency though.

In an Xbox Wire post, Catherine Gluckstein, VP/Head of Xbox Cloud Gaming said: “We’ve been upgrading Microsoft data centres around the globe with the fastest, most powerful Xbox hardware to give you faster load times, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming. To ensure the lowest latency, highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices, we will be streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps. Going forward we’ll continue to innovate and add more features to enhance your cloud gaming experience.”

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Chris Smith 5 days ago
PS5 ‘counterpunch’ to Xbox Game Pass coming, God of War creator says

PS5 ‘counterpunch’ to Xbox Game Pass coming, God of War creator says

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Best list Jade King 7 months ago

Microsoft had promised the functionality would be coming soon just two weeks ago and we’re excited to give the iOS portion of the service a try paired with a new Xbox Wireless controller, which Apple recently began supporting.

The proliferation of Game Pass on a wide range of platforms is potentially giving Microsoft an advantage over Sony in the next-gen console wars.

Microsoft is boosting its portfolio of future exclusives via the Bethesda acquisition and its in-house offerings to narrow the gap with Sony in that regard. If cloud gaming becomes a major selling point for the new generation, Microsoft has a clear advantage over its old rival.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.