Xbox app gets Game Pass, but streaming is still on browser

Microsoft is combining the Xbox mobile app and Xbox Game Pass apps for iOS and Android, it has confirmed.

In a blog post today, Microsoft confirmed gamers will be able to access the Game Pass library and associated features from the main Xbox app from this week.

Xbox Insiders will be able to access the updated Xbox app soon, while the standalone Game Pass app will be going away in November.

In the blog post, Microsoft wrote: “Key features – like the ability to explore Game Pass and manage your membership – will now be found in one place with the Xbox app on mobile. You’ll be able to browse the full Game Pass catalog to find your favourite games and stay in the loop with alerts for new games coming to the service. If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll also be able to view and claim your Perks.”

Microsoft says all of the features users enjoy about the Xbox app aren’t going anywhere. They include the ability to share game clips and screenshots, view achievements, connect with friends, install new games on the console, use party chat for video or voice calls, or more.

What won’t be part of the new app – at least directly – is the ability to stream games directly. iOS and Android users with Game Pass Ultimate will still need to stream applicable titles via a supported browser.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is bringing the Game Bar Compact Mode for all PC gamers on Windows. This mode, announced last month, is designed for gamers with smaller screens.