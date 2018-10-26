The best way to get the best of Xbox One finally has a home online

Back in August, Microsoft announced its Xbox All-Access financing bundle, which offered a manageable way to own an Xbox One, with access to online play and subscription game streaming thrown in for good measure.

However, so far those seeking to jump aboard have had to go to their local Microsoft Store in order to complete the process. That changes today, with Xbox Live’s Larry Hyrb (aka Major Nelson) announcing online availability in the US, albeit for a limited time.

Gamers in the US can go to the Microsoft Store online to sign up for the bundles, which cost between $22 and $35 a month over two years – depending on whether gamers want an Xbox One S or Xbox One X console.

As well as their choice of console, All-Access offers gamers a 24-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold and the same length of access to Xbox Game Pass, which offers streaming access to over 100 titles.

At the end of the two-year, interest-free contract, the console will be completely paid-off and owned outright by the customer. It’s a pretty sweet deal, all things considered, and a great route to ownership for gamers who are less able to pay up front.

There’s no up-front cost for the deal, which represents a significant saving over buying everything in the bundle individually. Over the course of two years it costs $528 for the basic Xbox One S All Access deal. Individually, it’d cost $669.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

However, there are still some barriers to entry. Would-be customers will have to apply for a Dell Preferred Account in order to get the interest-free deal, which involves a credit check and all that jazz.

There’s no news on whether the deal will eventually be available in the UK, but Microsoft says this is only a limited time offer per se. Presumably, if it’s a success it might become a permanent route to Xbox ownership?

Could this offer help the Xbox reel in PlayStation? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.