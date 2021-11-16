Xbox adds an extra 76 classic games to Game Pass

Xbox is bringing the gift of backwards compatibility for its birthday as it adds another 76 classic games to the Game Pass roster.

While both next-gen consoles are trying out backwards compatibility in some capacity, Xbox is taking it a step further, as you can play games from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox on the new Series X and Series S.

And to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft is once again updating the catalogue with 76 new titles in the backwards compatibility library. Some of the games included are Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate and Viva Piñata: Party Animals.

The games are selected through the suggestions of fans, as the compatibility program leads at Xbox claimed that the positive feedback and requests of specific titles help the team and the original creators to preserve older games.

Microsoft also came out around two years ago to claim that the company had no more plans to add any additional Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalogue, so it’s good to know that there was a change of heart as the company neared the Xbox’s 20th birthday.

Luckily, going back to play older games doesn’t necessarily mean you need to put up with old school graphics. All of the original Xbox or Xbox 360 games that are added today will support Auto HDR, with the original Xbox games also getting a resolution increase.

Anyone who is using an Xbox One X – or the Series X – will also see a 4x resolution increase on any original games that have been added. The Xbox Series S will see an increase by 3x, while the Xbox One and Xbox One S will get the smallest resolution increase, by just 2x.

Out of the 76 new titles, 11 of them will be getting an FFS Boost, which will double the frame rate up to 60fps. Some already existing backwards compatible games will also be treated to this, with games like Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and the entire Gears of War franchise being some of the lucky few.

Check out the list below that tells you every new game that will be added to Game Pass on the Xbox.