Xbox 360 meets end of an era as Games With Gold freebies halted

Microsoft will no longer provide Xbox 360 games as part of its Games With Gold, from later this year, marking the end of an era for the console first released in 2005 and discontinued in 2016.

In an email to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, the gaming giant said it had reached it has maxed out the number of Xbox 360 games given away as part of the Games With Gold scheme.

Microsoft tells subscribers that they’ll be able to keep all of the Xbox 360 games downloaded before October this year, regardless of whether they continue to subscribe to Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold.

The company adds that no other benefits will go away as a result of this change and that Xbox One games will still be part of the monthly giveaways.

In the email (via Engadget) Microsoft said: “Beginning October 1 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles.

“We have reached the limit of our our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.

“This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription.”

Elsewhere today, Microsoft confirmed the Yakuza series of games and Peppa Pig are among the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass before the month is out. Matchpoint tennis is also among the freebies if you fancy channelling a little Wimbledon action with your game pad.