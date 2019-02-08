Xbox 360 support for BBC iPlayer is ending next month

The end is in sight for BBC iPlayer on the Xbox 360, Eurogamer reports.

Users logging in to iPlayer on Microsoft’s 14-year-old console have been informed that the service will close its doors on March 27, 2019. That’s almost exactly seven years to the day since it launched, following a protracted period of negotiation between Microsoft and the Beeb.

Back in those days, Microsoft insisted on hiding all apps behind the Xbox Gold paywall, and that was a problem for the BBC, which couldn’t agree to those terms due to its public funding. As a result, for a time iPlayer was available on the rival PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Wii, but not the Xbox 360.

Unsurprisingly, gifting its rivals a feature wasn’t viewed as a sensible long-term approach, and Microsoft eventually relented. The iPlayer app finally launched on Xbox 360 on 20 March 2012. To make up for the delay, it included Kinect support, allowing you to pick out TV shows with your hands and voice if you felt like it.

It’s not clear how many people are still using iPlayer for Xbox 360 – or if they’re still using Kinect to grab their favourite shows – but it’s evidently not enough for the BBC to continue wasting development time on support. In fact, the broadcaster seems to be clearing house, having ended Wii U support last month.

It’s not like you’re short of places to watch iPlayer, of course. It’s pretty widely supported with apps on streaming sticks, smart TVs and mobile phones, and while the last generation of consoles is losing support, you can still access the service on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. No Nintendo Switch app yet, of course, but we’re hopeful something will emerge soon.

Will you miss iPlayer on Xbox 360, or are you surprised it was still supported?