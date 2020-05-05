Xbox 20/20 is a new monthly stream and Microsoft’s answer to the Nintendo Direct

Xbox is planning a series of monthly events, telling fans how the company plans to chart a course through the on-going, worldwide crisis and what its plans are for the rest of the year. Crucially, the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite are still planned for ‘Holiday 2020’ release.

A post on Xbox Wire explained the motivation behind the monthly events.

“Clearly, this year has challenged us to rethink the way we come together to celebrate the important milestones in gaming, and that means working with the knowledge that we may not be able to come together in the same place. Having seen firsthand the resolve of Xbox players, families and friends coming together, doing the right thing and staying home to help flatten the curve, we’ve all felt energized to rethink our approach. “How can we share that feeling of excitement and anticipation we all get in gaming’s biggest moments?”

Related: Best Xbox One Games 2020 – Our top must-play titles for Microsoft’s console

The answer to that question, Xbox believes, is a monthly drip-feed of exciting gaming titbits. The company has already mapped out some of the key issues that Xbox is taking on this year – no doubt we can expect to hear about these in the monthly digital events.

Firstly, that crucial confirmation of the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite both still being headed for a Holiday period release date. That was a comfort to Xbox fans and there was further confirmation that a wide variety of top studios are currently working on next gen games, (hopefully there’s a new Fable in there somewhere!)

Secondly, there are yet more plans to bring Microsoft PC gaming and Microsoft console gaming closer together. The blog post explained: “For PC players, we plan to support the community by making all our major releases at launch available with Xbox Game Pass for PC, including Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons and of course, Microsoft Flight Simulator.”

Another notable addition was a planned expansion to Project xCloud. Microsoft has said its game streaming service will be coming to new countries and teaming up with Xbox Game Pass.

Related: Best Xbox One Games 2020 – Our top must-play titles for Microsoft’s console

An excerpt from the blog post reads: “We’re expanding Project xCloud into new countries and on new devices—and later this year Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass will come together, enabling you and your friends to play together in more ways.”

You can tune in to the first Xbox 20/20 event on May 7. We can’t wait. Hopefully we’ll get some more info on the Xbox Series X and the exciting games we’ll get to play on Microsoft’s next generation console.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…