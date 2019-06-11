Xbox 2 games: All the titles coming to Project Scarlett, and a few we wish were

Microsoft’s finally given its hotly anticipated Xbox 2 console a codename: Project Scarlett.

But, despite offering early details on its specifications and giving it a rough “holiday season 2020” release date at its E3 2019 launch event, Microsoft remained tight lipped on one key detail: what launch titles the Xbox 2 will have.

Here to help, we’ve created a definitive guide of all the games we know are coming to the Xbox 2 / Project Scarlett plus a wish list of the ones we expect, or want to.

Xbox 2 launch titles: Confirmed Project Scarlett games

Halo Infinite

The list of confirmed Xbox 2 games is fairly short as it stands. There’s only one: Halo Infinite. There’s also precious little information on Halo Infinite outside of the fact it’ll be a Project Scarlett launch title. Microsoft gave next to no details about the game’s plot or gameplay.

We’re guessing it’ll still be a Sci-Fi-themed, first-person shooter. But the only solid information we have is that 343 Studios – the team behind the previous Halo 5: Guardians entry into the series – will be making it and that it will be “spiritual reboot” and “a perfect starting point for new players”.

Games we want to see on the Xbox 2

Cyberpunk 2077

There are few games that have generated as much buzz as CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077. When it was unveiled at E3 years ago, all we got was a tiny little trailer that gave to next to no details about the game. It was only last year we got any information about the game’s plot and gameplay.

Taking place in a Blade Runner-esque Night City the game will see you take the role of heavily modded mercenary V. The game looks outright gorgeous from what we’ve seen and will even feature everyone’s favorite hitman Keanu Reeves in its cast.

The April 2020 release puts it well before the Xbox 2’s launch, but given how great the game looks and how heavily rumoured it is to support ray tracing, we’d expect a next-gen version to appear later on.

Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls Skyrim is a stone cold classic. The fantasy RPG lets you create a character and do pretty much whatever you wanted in an amazingly detailed open world. For us here at Trusted, it set the standard for open world RPGs.

But Bethesda’s been having a tough time of it with its RPGs recently. Fallout 4 wasn’t exactly a high point for the franchise and for some Fallout 76 was the final nail in the veteran open-world RPG maker’s coffin. A big reason for this was both games use of the studio’s slightly clunky, aging engine. Which is why we’re expecting its new Elder Scrolls 6 to have a more significant makeover and potentially use new hardware – the type you get on a next generation console, like the Xbox 2.

Sadly, as it stands, this is pure speculation as Bethesda didn’t offer any new information on its next entry into the iconic Elder Scrolls series at its E3 2019 keynote.

Starfield

The same is true for Bethesda’s mysterious new IP. Starfield was unveiled two E3s ago alongside Elder Scrolls 6. The demo doesn’t offer any details about Starfield’s plot, gameplay or even which platforms it’ll be released on. All we got was a vague notion that it’ll be a Sci-Fi game and an RPG.

Given how bad Mass Effect Andromeda was, there’s plenty of room for a new Sci-Fi epic to take centre stage and that’s exactly what we’re hoping Starfield will do when the Xbox 2 and PS5 launch next year.

Forza Motorsport 8

A lot of people may be rolling their eyes and saying “duh” on this one. But it would be unheard of for a new Xbox to launch without a new Forza racing game in its library. Which is why we’re expecting the Xbox 2 to feature the next Forza Motorsport in its launch line-up.

Fable 4

This is an interesting one. Originally it looked like the Fable franchise had finally gone the way of the dodo after the multiplayer Fable Legends was unceremoniously canceled before being released. Then fresh rumblings emerged ahead of E3 that Microsoft would unveil Fable 4 at its 2019 keynote.

Executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft Phil Spencer went on to add another level of intrigue after the game failed to appear at the show. Specifically Spencer put out a the below tweet, suggesting the company may have next-gen plans for the series.

Nothing to announce right now but I do think the IP has a lot of places it could go. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 30, 2017