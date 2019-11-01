WWE 2K20’s latest patch aims to fix the broken wrestling sim

2K Games has released a major patch for WWE 2K20, with the wrestling sim having been plagued with issues since its disastrous launch last week.

The second it was made available to the general public, glitch compilations of WWE 2K20 flooded the internet, showcasing just how busted the latest iteration was, in some ways coming across as clearly unfinished compared to previous entries.

For the players who’ve decided to stick with it, 2K has announced that a patch is now available, aiming to fix a number of notable issues alongside implementing several stability and graphical improvements to the overall experience. Here’s hoping it makes a serious difference.

We’ve included a list of some changes present in version 1.02 below, with 2K having confirmed that future updates are already in the work for WWE 2K20:

Graphics and Clipping

Hair Physics

Characters “warping” or instances of unusual character movement around the arena

Gameplay and Controls

Crashes and Freezing

Online Stability

WWE 2K20 is the last game in the annual series to be developed by Yukes, a Japan-based studio that has helmed the licensed series for a number of decades now. The baton has been passed onto Visual Concepts, who are normally responsible for the NBA 2K series of games.

Yukes cited a lack of creative fulfillment as its reasoning for leaving the franchise behind, instead deciding to focus on its own projects in the medium of wrestling. It was also responsible for Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – an enjoyable kaiju romp now available on PS4 and PC.

WWE 2K20 features hundreds of athletes both new and old alongside a career mode which has potential, but all of the visual and technical blemishes prevent any of this meaningful content from shining. It seems downright archaic, with all of these glitches only shining a brighter light on things.

