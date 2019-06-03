WWDC 2019 Live Stream: Watch today’s Apple WWDC keynote online

Today’s the day, Apple aficionados – WWDC 2019 kicks off tonight, and our guide reveals all the ways you can live stream the Apple keynote. Whether you’re using iOS, macOS or Apple TV, or Edge, Chrome or Firefox on Windows, here’s all you need to know to watch Apple’s WWDC live stream.

This year’s WWDC is taking place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The conference runs right up until June 7, but tonight’s keynote is when the biggest announcements will be made.

Check out our WWDC 2019 hub for everything we’re expecting

How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2019 live stream

Apple’s WWDC 2019 live stream kicks-off at 10am PDT, which is 6pm in the UK.

The keynote is expected to run for approximately two hours, with the live stream being hosted on the Apple Events website.

However, while that’s the only link you need to tune in, there are a few caveats you need to know about if you want to follow all the WWDC action as it happens.

To watch the WWDC keynote on a Mac or iOS device, you’ll need to use Apple’s native Safari browser (bleugh) and be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or higher, while iOS phones and tablets will need to be on iOS 10 or above.

Those of you wanting to live stream WWDC 2019 on a Windows device can do so, provided you’re using Microsoft’s Edge browser, which of course means only Windows 10 devices are capable of tuning into today’s Apple event.

Apple also says Chrome and Firefox users will be able to tune in, as long as you’re using “recent versions” of either of the two browsers.

Lastly, Apple TV owners can watch the WWDC keynote, provided their box is 2nd-gen or better and they’ve got the Apple Events app installed. Those with older Apple TVs will see ‘Apple Events’ as an option on their device’s home screen.

Those are all of the easiest ways to watch the WWDC 2019 live stream − enjoy the event!