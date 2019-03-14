Apple has just announced that its next WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) will run from June 3-7.

The main keynote is scheduled for June 3, and will be live-streamed on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, as well as on Apple’s Developer website. It isn’t clear yet when it will begin, but it will likely be around 6pm UK time.

WWDC 2019 will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, and developers can apply for tickets right now. Just follow this link. Applications close at 5pm PDT on March 20 (that’s midnight in the UK), and Apple says that tickets will be issued through a “random” selection process.

“WWDC 2019 will deliver the latest Apple news from the keynote stage and celebrate the breakthrough work of developers who are creating new experiences in areas including machine learning, augmented reality, health and fitness, and more,” said Apple.

“This year’s program will feature technical sessions, hands-on labs and guest speakers to provide Apple’s existing developer community and the next generation of app developers with the knowledge and tools to help turn their next great idea into reality.”

WWDC is where Apple talks about all things apps. Last year’s keynote, for instance, focused largely on iOS 12, macOS Mojave, and watchOS 5.

Apple is also holding an event on March 25, which is expected to revolve around its long-awaited subscription TV platform. However, there’s a strong chance we’ll see some new hardware on the day too, including the AirPods 2, AirPower wireless charging mat, and new iPad and iPad Mini 5.

