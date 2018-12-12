Worst passwords of 2018 revealed and there’s a clear winner

Kanye West’s now-infamous ‘000000’ iPhone passcode has been crowned the worst password of 2018, but it had some mighty stiff competition on the way.

The rapper, who revealed his passcode while trying to show Donald Trump his vision for a new Air Force One – during a White House meeting broadcast around the world – topped password manager Dashlane’s annual Worst Password Offenders list.

Next on the list was The Pentagon, which controls the US military and thus the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal. The US Government Accountability Office found it was able to crack Pentagon passwords in just nine seconds.

Rounding out the top three was the cryptocurrency owners who were unable to remember their passwords and thus having no idea how much their digital wallet was actually worth.

In fourth place came the company behind Nutella, which advised chocolate spread lovers to use “Nutella” as their password to celebrate World Passport Day. UK law firms were in 5th following revelations the discourage of a million corporate email and passwords available to buy on the dark web.

Back across the pond, the state of Texas left 14 million voter records on an unprotected server. “This blunder meant that sensitive personal information from 77% of the state’s registered voters, including addresses and voter history, was left vulnerable,” Dashlane writes in a blog post.

Last year’s winner Trump is present in this year’s awards, with a White House staffer wrote down this email login details on official White House stationary, which he left at a bus stop. Google, the UN and the University of Cambridge, due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, completed the top ten.

We hope that many of the offenders here have realised the error of their ways. Something tells us if you picked up Kanye’s iPhone, the old ‘000000’ might still get you access, but who knows, perhaps West is Making Passwords Great Again?

