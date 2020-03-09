Choose your weapon! There’s a new Worms game coming in 2020

Did you have Worms when you are a kid? We’re talking, of course, about the iconic video game that saw the lovable invertebrates take-up arms and attempt to blow up rival tribes.

Well, you may be interested to know that the classic title is making a return this year in order to celebrate its – prepare to feel old – 25th anniversary.

Publisher Team 17, which was behind the earlier games in the series, announced the forthcoming title along with a teaser trailer, on Monday. The studio promises Worms as “you’ve never seen them before,” with “New Worms, new ways to play.”

The teaser trailer doesn’t give much away. In fact it doesn’t show any footage from the new game at all. Instead, we’re treated to some classic moments from Worms’ golden era, before a 3D character shows up to smash the television they’re being played on.

Related: Upcoming Switch games 2020

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time the Worms have taken their turn-based combat into the 3D realm. Worms 3D arrived back in 2003, but we can’t say it worked well as the 2D format.

The last-released title in the series, 2016’s Worms W.M.D (currently available on Steam, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch) returned the series to 2D visuals for the first time since 1999’s Worms Armageddon, and it was well received among longtime fans of the series.

As we said, the trailer doesn’t give much away, but we’re sure to hear more from Team 17 on Worms 2020 (likely a working title) in the near future. At its best, the series lives up to the “Cannon Fodder meets Lemmings” comparisons of yesteryear, so we’ll be watching the development with great interest.

The original arrived all the way back in 1995 and was launched for Amiga, Game Boy, Sega Mega Drive, Atari Jaguar, Mac OS, PC, PlayStation, Sega Saturn and Super NES.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …