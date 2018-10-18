The new ‘world’s thinnest phone’ is the adorable Kyocera KY-O1L

Working with NTT Docomo, Japanese electronics manufacturer Kyocera has just announced a new contender for the title of ‘world’s thinnest phone’. Meet the credit card-sized KY-O1L.

Measuring just 5.3mm thick and weighing a meagre 47g, the Kyocera KY-O1L is being billed as the ‘card phone’ due to its diminutive form factor being able to fit into a card holder.

The KY-O1L sits somewhere between smart and dumb on the phone spectrum (it’s officially billed as a feature phone), coming with a teensy 2.8-inch black and white e-paper display and a 380mAh battery. But it does offer LTE connectivity and have a web browser, so you should be able to do basic stuff like emails, if your eyes can adjust to the Lilliputian screen.

You can see the phone in action in the following ‘hands on’ video from Impress Watch.

There’s likely to be some debate over whether it really is the ‘world’s thinnest phone’, as claimed by Japanese mobile carrier NTT Docomo, the device’s exclusive launch partner.

The Vivo X5 Max is generally thought to wear the crown, measuring in as it does at a waif-like 4.75mm and narrowly pipping the 4.85mm girth of the Oppo R5s. But neither of them are as adorably basic as the KY-O1L, which – like the new Palm phone – reminds us of a simpler time when phones were phones.

Docomo said the KY-O1L will cost ¥32,000 when it’s released in November, or about £215 based on a direct conversion.

Are you over smartphones? Let us know over on Twitter @TrustedReviews.