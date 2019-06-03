World’s first 8K OLED TV goes on sale from LG this week

TV fans rejoice, LG has started selling ‘the world’s first 8K OLED’ TV, the catch is that it’ll cost you around same as a rather nice car or full three years at university to get it.

We originally reported on the world’s first 8K OLED TV back in January when it was unveiled by LG at CES 2019. As well as being the first 8K OLED, LG’s newTV doesn’t shirk on size either. The groundbreaking TV measures in at 88-inches. The OLED panel has over 33 million self-emitting pixels – equivalent to a 7680 x 4320 resolution. The pixel count is four times more than UHD TVs and 16 times more than full HD TVs.

On to the bad news. According to The Verge, the first ever consumer release of an 8K OLED TV will cost you £33,400 ($42,200). You’ve got until the third quarter of this year to save up your pennies ready for the launch date.

For the budget-conscious who are willing to spend tens of thousands of pounds on a TV, you can get a quite decent discount down to £26,700 ($34,000) if you’re willing to pre-order it. LG will even through in a free air purifier for early bird buyers – because you are going to need to catch your breath once you realise how much you’ve shelled out.

The 8K OLED TV uses LG’s second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 8K intelligent processor to generate the stunning display. The processor using deep learning technology – providing 8K upscaling and improved noise reduction. The screen has adaptive brightness too, using the processor to determine the best levels depending on ambient conditions.

If a world first in display technology isn’t enough to entice you, LG is promoting the TVs immersive audio performances. The TV uses an intelligent algorithm to up-mix two-channel audio, allowing the TV to output high quality virtual 5.1 surround sound.

The luxurious LG 8K OLED TV wouldn’t be complete without providing a way for you to shout at it so – naturally – it comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in some regions.