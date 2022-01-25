 large image

World’s fastest AI supercomputer will help Meta build the metaverse

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his company Meta is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer to help create the metaverse.

The controversial CEO has issued a statement on Facebook (of course), claiming that “Meta has developed what we believe is the world’s fastest AI supercomputer. We’re calling it RSC for AI Research SuperCluster.”

In a more in-depth blog post outlining the company’s work on the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), we learn that the machine is already “among the fastest AI supercomputers running today,” but that it will get even faster. According to the report, the computer will be the fastest AI supercomputer in the world when completed some time in mid-2022.

The company has been building its new machine from scratch for the past 18 months.

Meta’s new supercomputer will be used to build new and better AI models that can “work across hundreds of different languages; seamlessly analyze text, images, and video together; develop new augmented reality tools,” and more.

The company says that such new AI systems would be able to do things like real-time voice translations for large groups of people, all speaking different languages, empowering them to collaborate on projects or “play an AR game together”.

That last quote is arguably the key one here. Meta is essentially building a machine that can in turn help to build the very AR/VR-based metaverse that gave the company its much-publicised rebrand.

In addition to these ambitious AR/VR use cases, Meta claims that its AI supercomputer will be able to help filter out harmful content on Facebook and Instagram. Apparently, it’s already 20 times faster than Meta’s current AI solution.

