Get ready to dust off your comfiest footwear and stock up on sugary snacks, for Sunday is London Marathon watching day!

On a more serious note, good luck to everyone taking part. Though you’ve likely already compiled your own running playlists to help you eat up the miles, in case you haven’t (or if you’ve grown a bit sick of the one you do have), Spotify UK has revealed a list of the most popular running playlists on its service.

Read more: Best wireless earbuds

Top of the pile is ‘You Can Do It’, which Spotify describes as its “flagship and most popular workout playlist in the UK” featuring 50 “high tempo” tracks across a range of different genres.

Second on the list is the simply named ‘Running UK’, described as having been “curated with a mix of running tempos”. But if cheese is more your thing, ‘Marathon Motivation’ could be more up your street.

For those of you with specific targets in mind, it’s well worth browsing the music service’s running micro hub, which Spotify says is populated with “different playlists for different beats per mile”.

According to Spotify, the most popular ones in the UK are ‘Fun Run’ (150-165 BPM), ‘Energetic Run’ (160-165 BPM), and ‘Run ‘N’ Bass’ (170-175 BPM).

Read more: Best wireless headphones

Fortunately, the weather forecast for this year’s London Marathon is looking a lot friendlier than it did last time out. Take care of yourselves, and best of luck!

Share your favourite workout playlists with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.